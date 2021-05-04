Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.05.2021 | 2:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Elizabeth Olsen to play axe murderer in HBO Max series Love And Death, Nicole Kidman to serve as executive producer 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Elizabeth Olsen has found her next project after Marvel's Disney+ series Wanda Vision. The actress will star in the HBO Max series titled Love And Death. It will be directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and Nicole Kidman will serve as executive producer.

Elizabeth Olsen to play axe murderer in HBO Max series Love And Death, Nicole Kidman to serve as executive producer 

According to Variety, "The series is based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who murdered her friend from church, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980. Olsen will star as Candy Montgomery. The show is inspired by the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II”)."

Love and Death will be produced by Lionsgate Television. Apart from Nicole Kidman and Per Saari executive produce through Blossom Films, Lesli Linka Glatter will also executive produce along with Scott Brown and Megan Creydt of Texas Monthly, Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick, Helen Verno, and David E. Kelley Productions.

Elizabeth Olsen will next star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which is set for March 25, 2022.

ALSO READ: Marvel unveils first look of Eternals, announces Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and gives glimpse of Black Widow and Shang-Chi

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dharmendra hasn’t met Hema Malini for more…

Shashank director denies in Delhi HC to the…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father moves court…

Delhi Crime: Sudhanshu Saria begins…

Ayushmann Khurrana heads to Delhi to wrap…

Ashish Vidyarthi tests positive for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification