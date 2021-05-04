Bollywood Hungama

Nikki Tamboli’s brother Jatin Tamboli passes away due to COVID-19 complications, she pens an emotional letter

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli’s brother Jatin Tamboli had been suffering from multiple health issues and earlier today, the 29-year-old breathed his last. He had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and Nikki had hosted a puja for his well-being. From surviving Tuberculosis to battling COVID-19 on just one lung with the other lung collapsed, Jatin Tamboli fought like a warrior and Nikki Tamboli has penned an emotional note to address this loss.

Nikki Tamboli’s brother Jatin Tamboli passes away due to COVID-19 complications, she pens an emotional letter

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, “We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly in death we do the same it broke our hearth to lose you you didn’t go alone for part of us we went with you the day god called you home you left us beautiful memories your love is still our guide and though we cannot see you you are always by our side our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same but as god calls us one by one the chain will link again. you gave no one a last farewell not ever said good bye you were gone before we knew it, and only god knows why a million times we will miss you a million times we will cry if love alone could have saved you, you never would have died we will meet again someday i thank god he made you our brother while you were here on earth.”

Take a look at her post right here.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli to donate plasma to help COVID-19 patients

