The reason for the delay is reportedly due to the extensive VFX work required for the film.

Fans of the highly anticipated movie Dream Girl 2 will have to wait a bit longer to catch the film in theatres, as the film gets a fresh release date which is August 25, 2023. The reason for the delay is reportedly due to the extensive VFX work required for the film. The VFX work is crucial for Dream Girl 2, as the film features Ayushmann Khurrana playing the role of Pooja and Karam. The team doesn't wanna leave any stone unturned to ensure that he is looking seamless and convincing as Pooja.

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana announces new release date; film to hit the big screen on August 25, 2023

Speaking about the decision, Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director - Balaji Telefilms Limited, said, "We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences."

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead role and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Balaji Telefilms, Dream Girl 2 promises to be a laugh riot.

ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2 teaser featuring Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan will surely leave you in splits

More Pages: Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.