Urvashi Rautela took to her social media handle and shared that she has sent a legal notice to a self-proclaimed film critic while calling him an “immature journalist.”

Urvashi Rautela started her career in the entertainment industry as a model and later transitioned into acting. She made her acting debut in 2013 with the film Singh Saab the Great and has since then appeared in several Hindi films. She has also worked in a bunch of Telugu-language films. In fact, the release of her latest Telugu film with Akhil Akkineni, Agent, is around the corner. However, a self-proclaimed film critic, Umair Sandhu’s tweet has upset the actress. Reacting to his “false claims”, Urvashi has sent a legal notice to him as well.

Urvashi Rautela sends legal notice to Twitter user for spreading fake news about her equation with Agent co-star Akhil Akkineni

For the unversed, a Twitter user, by the name of Umair Sandhu, tweeted that Urvashi called Akhil an immature actor and felt uncomfortable working with him. The tweet went viral in no time and grabbed the attention of the actress. Miffed by the claims, Urvashi decided to take action against him.

Giving out details of the same, on Sunday afternoon, Urvashi took to her verified social media handle and shared a note post, which read, “Defamation legal notice has been served by my legal team. Definitely disgruntled by indecent journalists like you for your spurious/ridiculous tweets. You’re not my official spokesperson. And yes you’re very immature kind of a journalist who made me & my family extremely uncomfortable.”

Given this, it is worth mentioning here that Urvashi is not the first actress to slam this Twitter user. Readers may recall that a couple of weeks ago, actress Celina Jaitley lashed out at him after he had written, “#CelinaJaitley is the only Actress in Bollywood who slept with both Father ( Feroze Khan ) & son ( Fardeen Khan ) many times.”

Responding to it, Celina had tweeted, “Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem.. like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime!” She also added, “@TwitterSafety pls take action.”

