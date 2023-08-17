comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday to kickstart the extravaganza by visiting multiple cities for promotions

Dream Girl 2 is all set to release on 25th August!

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Dream Girl 2 is all set to release on 25th August! Ayushmann Khurrana & Ananya Panday is all set to kick start the colourful extravaganza of visiting multiple cities in the country – Indore, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, & Pune! An absolutely happy celebration of colourful entertainment across the country! It’s going to be an extravaganza of epic proportions as Ayushmann lands at multiple locations to take over completely along with Ananya Panday in Indore, Manjot Singh in Chandigarh, Ekta Kapoor in Jaipur, Paresh Rawal in Ahmedabad & Abhishek Banerjee in Pune.

The Dream Girl Ke Rang multi-city tour will take the excitement to another crescendo as the actors interact with their fans while spreading smiles and laughter all across. A celebration of entertainment, love, music, humour & drama across various cities which is an extension of Dream Girl 2’s fantastic offering for all.

Ayushmann with his evergreen charm will spread cheer all around, adding to it the gusto of the entire team will be witnessed to be believed.

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles, and the film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.

