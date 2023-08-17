comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Delhi court grants approval to Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad without prior permission

The actress has been in headlines due to her alleged link to the conman Sukesh Chandreshekhar who is in jail for the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a relief, actress Jacqueline Fernandez received an order from the Delhi court wherein she can now travel abroad without prior permission from the court. The actress has been in the headlines due to her alleged link to the conman Sukesh Chandreshekhar who is in jail for the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case.

A bail condition, which was imposed in November 2022 and required her to take prior permission from the court to travel abroad, was modified by Delhi's Patiala House Court. The modification application was approved by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shailender Malik after several facts and circumstances consideration.

As per NDTV, the prior order by ASJ read, “In the present case, I find considering the fact that the accused being an actor in the Indian film industry has to travel abroad frequently and in certain situations, in order to grab professional opportunities, she requires to leave the country with short notice.”

The court further said, "In such a situation condition of taking prior permission before leaving the country, becomes cumbersome and may be a reason for losing livelihood."

The actress is now required to inform the court atleast three days prior to leaving the country instead of prior permission. In her application, she would be required to provide the itinerary including the country/places she would be travelling to, stay and contact details. As per the report in NDTV, the court asked the applicant for “travelling abroad passport of the accused would be released immediately subject to depositing of FDR in the sum of Rs. 50 lakhs and she would deposit the passport again in the court and after coming back from abroad, FDR would be released.”

ALSO READ: After Jacqueline Fernandez helps women in slums, NGO shares heartfelt birthday wish for the actress

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

