Dostana 2 is finally happening…But without Tarun Mansukhani

Tarun Mansukhani who directed the hot homophobic hit Dostana is no longer helming the sequel. A new director Colin De Cunha will direct the sequel which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aryan.

Sources say producer Karan Johar tried his best to ensure Mansukhani returned with the sequel. “But Tarun Mansukhani couldn’t come up with a single idea worth filming. Way back in 2009 Karan Johar announced the sequel with Tarun as director and the same two leading men Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham with Katrina Kaif replacing Priyanka Chopra. But Karan didn’t like the script that Tarun came up with. Karan decided to wait for Tarun to rustle up a decent idea for a sequel. 11 years is a long time to wait. Finally Karan has roped in another director and fresh cast.”

The casting of Kartik Aryan and Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2 is not a random happening. According to source close to Karan, “Kartik has been spending a lot of time in Karan’s company attending his parties religiously and doing haazri(roll call) at his office regularly.”

As for Janhvi she is Karan’s Dharma Productions current new blue-eyed girl. This is her third film with the banner. And it is almost certain that Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi will also be launched by Karan Johar.

There is another male lead in Dostana 2 yet to be cast. We hear Siddharth Chaturvedi of Gully Boy has been trying hard to get noticed for the part. But Karan Johar doesn’t seem much interested.

