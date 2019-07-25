Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.07.2019 | 3:00 PM IST

WOAH! Priyanka Chopra charges Rs. 1.86 cr per post on Instagram; gets a spot on 2019 Instagram Rich List

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Over the years, social media has become not just a way of telling the world about what you do, but also a way to stay in touch and of course promote products and services. And who knows this better than social media influencers and celebrities who charge insane amounts to push products. Well, recently Instagram released their 2019 Instagram Rich List that reveals who earns how much from their posts on the social media platform. What caught our attention on this list is the fact that Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli are the only two Indian celebrities to feature in it. If that wasn’t all, Chopra’s fee per post is something that is certainly unbelievable.

Revealing details, Hopper HQ has claimed that Priyanka Chopra charges USD 271,000 [Rs. 1.86 crores] per post, a price tag that has earned her a spot on the 2019 Instagram Rich List. If that wasn’t all, with a following of 43.3 million Priyanka was also named as the ‘Most Followed Account’ on the site.

On the other hand cricketer Virat Kohli, who received the most ‘Engaged Account of the Year’ tag, has an average price of USD 196,000 [Rs. 1.35 crores] per sponsored post on Instagram.

