Sarfira, the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed South Indian film Soorarai Pottru, is soaring into theaters with a special promotion to entice audiences. The makers are offering a "Buy One, Get One Free" (BOGO) deal on tickets for screenings on July 15 and 16.

BOGO Boost for Sarfira Ticket Sales

This initiative aims to increase footfall in theaters across India by making the film more accessible for moviegoers. The BOGO offer provides a budget-friendly option for fans to enjoy Sarfira with friends and family. The film's producers announced the promotion on social media, encouraging viewers to "Book your tickets now and experience Vir's inspiring story on the big screen!"

Adding to the excitement, major multiplex chains like Inox and PVR are offering additional incentives for Sarfira viewers. Moviegoers with valid tickets will receive a complimentary cup of tea and two samosas, enhancing their in-theater experience. Additionally, some theaters may offer exclusive merchandise related to the film, providing fans with a special souvenir.

Chase your hunger away with this totally Sarfira combo! ☕️???? This yummy combo includes 2 samosas and tea. Plus, get a free merchandise with your order. Now screening at PVR INOX!

https://t.co/eglrRcZRZS

Hoping to Replicate Southern Success

Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongra and starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, and Paresh Rawal, is the Hindi adaptation of the award-winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. While the original film garnered critical praise and national recognition in southern markets, the makers are working to replicate that success in northern India.

This BOGO offer and theater promotions aim to draw a wider audience and solidify Sarfira's box office performance. Akshay Kumar, following his recent appearance, is gearing up for his next release, Khel Khel Mein, scheduled for release next month.

