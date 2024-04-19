An apology note was shared on social media by the couple’s publicists wherein it was revealed that Vivek is currently staying by Divyanka’s side.

Divyanka Tripathi, who is currently busy shooting for his highly-ambitious show Adrishyam revolving around undercover agents, is expected to have suffered an accident. Her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya, who was expected to host a live session with his fans on social media, cancelled the same due to the same. His team informed the fans who were eager to catch up with the actor on social media regarding the incident along with a note expressing their apology.

Divyanka Tripathi suffers an accident; husband-actor Vivek Dahiya cancels live session with fans

Although details of the accident were not shared, it was being said that Vivek is currently in the hospital, besides his wife, taking care of her. The popular television couple’s publicist took to their personal social media handle to share this note which read, “We’re sorry to announce that Vivek’s live session scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed till further notice. Divyanka had an accident a few hours back and is now under medical care. Vivek is with her as she recovers. We thank you for your understanding and support. And join us in wishing Divyanka a speedy recovery. Vivek is eager to connect with all of you soon.”

Meanwhile, concerned fans have been expressing concern on the post. Earlier this month, Divyanka too had taken to the platfom to share about her treatment for her ligament injury.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi is currently seen performing stunts as she plays the role of an undercover agent Parvati Segal in the ongoing SONY LIV web-series Adrishyam, which also stars Eijaz Khan as agent Ravi Verma. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media owing to her popularity as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as well as her debut show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. She tied the knot with her YHM co-star Vivek Dahiya on July 8, 2016.

