comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 19.04.2024 | 12:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Crew Ruslaan Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Amar Singh Chamkila’s first wife Gurmail Kaur on him: “I was so proud of him”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Amar Singh Chamkila’s first wife Gurmail Kaur on him: “I was so proud of him”

en Bollywood News Amar Singh Chamkila’s first wife Gurmail Kaur on him: “I was so proud of him”

Gurmail Kaur, first wife of Chamkila, talks about him and the financial crisis she went through after his death.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Amar Singh Chamkila, fondly known as the 'Elvis of Punjab,' continues to captivate hearts with his timeless melodies, despite his life being abruptly cut short at the age of 27. He and his wife Amarjot Kaur were gunned down by unknown men near Jalandhar in 1988.

Amar Singh Chamkila’s first wife Gurmail Kaur on him: “I was so proud of him”

Amar Singh Chamkila’s first wife Gurmail Kaur on him: “I was so proud of him”

In a candid interview with Cine Punjabi, Gurmail Kaur, Amar Singh Chamkila’s first wife, unveiled the hardships she endured following his untimely demise. She also recalled meeting Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur two days prior their death and she confessed to an unsettling sensation she experienced.

Upon asking about Chamkila she said, “I was so proud of him. He was so famous, I had nothing to worry about,” she also mentioned despite getting married to Amarjot, he took full responsibility of her and their kids. She also talked about her financial struggle after Chamkila’s death “It was a very difficult time in my life,” she revealed and added that she used to work as a daily wage worker and got Rs. 5 per day.

Amar Singh’s life and death have been in talk since release of his biopic and through that, the legacy of Chamkila will continue to live with us. Despite the passage of time, Gurmail Kaur's heartfelt recollections offer a glimpse into the enduring bond between her and Chamkila, transcending the boundaries of tragedy.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila receives a special tribute from Vadilal Ice-Creams

More Pages: Amar Singh Chamkila Box Office Collection , Amar Singh Chamkila Movie Review

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Blockbuster Buys: Pushpa 2 shatters records…

Adil Hussain reacts to Sandeep Reddy Vanga…

Salman Khan firing incident: Anmol Bishnoi…

Alia Bhatt undergoes basketball training for…

Sony Entertainment Television introduces new…

Shilpa Shetty visits Salman Khan’s residence…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification