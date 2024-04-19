Gurmail Kaur, first wife of Chamkila, talks about him and the financial crisis she went through after his death.

Amar Singh Chamkila, fondly known as the 'Elvis of Punjab,' continues to captivate hearts with his timeless melodies, despite his life being abruptly cut short at the age of 27. He and his wife Amarjot Kaur were gunned down by unknown men near Jalandhar in 1988.

Amar Singh Chamkila’s first wife Gurmail Kaur on him: “I was so proud of him”

In a candid interview with Cine Punjabi, Gurmail Kaur, Amar Singh Chamkila’s first wife, unveiled the hardships she endured following his untimely demise. She also recalled meeting Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur two days prior their death and she confessed to an unsettling sensation she experienced.

Upon asking about Chamkila she said, “I was so proud of him. He was so famous, I had nothing to worry about,” she also mentioned despite getting married to Amarjot, he took full responsibility of her and their kids. She also talked about her financial struggle after Chamkila’s death “It was a very difficult time in my life,” she revealed and added that she used to work as a daily wage worker and got Rs. 5 per day.

Amar Singh’s life and death have been in talk since release of his biopic and through that, the legacy of Chamkila will continue to live with us. Despite the passage of time, Gurmail Kaur's heartfelt recollections offer a glimpse into the enduring bond between her and Chamkila, transcending the boundaries of tragedy.

