Earlier this year, there were ample of rumours of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s breakup that was doing the rounds across media and social media. Although the co-stars have never spoken upfront about their relationship, their constant appearances together sparked these dating rumours. However, on the recent season of Koffee With Karan, Tiger insisted that he is single, followed by which, many social media users observed that Disha has also been posting several photos with her friend Aleksandar Alex Ilic. This led to speculations about their relationship. However, now in an interview, the Serbia-based model has put an end to these rumours by opening up about his bond with the Ek Villain Returns actress.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Aleksandar Alex Ilic revealed that he knows actress Disha Patani for years and shares a great camaraderie with her. He said, “Disha has been like family to me. In this competitive field, whenever we felt low, we have been there for each other.” Further mentioning the rumours of them dating he continued, “I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don’t understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can’t they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories,”

On the other hand, Aleksandar not only revealed that he does know Tiger Shroff but he also added that he shares a great rapport with the action star too. While he refrained from commenting on their relationship and their alleged breakup, Aleksander added, “I am close to both of them, and yes, we do hang out together.”

Meanwhile, Disha Patani, who was last seen in the multi-starrer Ek Villain Returns, is currently gearing up for the action entertainer Yodha that also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The actress will also be making her South debut with the untitled Suriya film, Suriya 42 which is expected to be a period drama mounted on a large scale.

