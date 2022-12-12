Popular former Bigg Boss participant Uorfi Javed is often in the headlines for her bold outfit choices and her social media presence. Now, it seems like the actress has run into trouble. A lawyer has filed a complaint against her for committing illegal and obscene acts.

As per a report in NDTV, the complaint was filed by lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh at Andheri police station on December 2, 2022. An official said, “We received an application with this regard two days ago.”

Uorfi Javed continues to make appearances in outfits that are bold, eccentric and keeps her in headlines. A written complaint was filed against her. The actress is yet to comment on it.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama previously, when we asked Javed if she ever felt uncomfortable in her outfits, she said, “sometimes” without any hesitation to admit it. Explaining her take further, she added, “Aise jhuth toh nahi bolungi, lekin kabhi kabhi (I won’t lie. I do get uncomfortable sometimes). But I am very comfortable in my body. I have no shame, to be very honest.”

As she continued, she mentioned, “Mujhe itni koi sharam nahi aati kisi cheez se. Agar kabhi kuch wardrobe malfunction bhi ho gaya toh mujey gha**a farak nahi padta. Tumney sabne toh dekh hi hua hai. Aisa kuch naya to dikh nahi jaega (I don’t feel shy. Even if I experience some wardrobe malfunction, I will not be bothered. You all have seen it, there is nothing new).”

