comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.12.2021 | 12:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Dior postpones Travis Scott collaboration; Nike and Anheuser-Busch cut ties following Astroworld tragedy

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Dior has decided to postpone its fashion collaboration with 'Sicko Mode' rapper Travis Scott's Cactus Jack label following the tragic events at the rapper's Astroworld music festival in November.

Dior postpones Travis Scott collaboration; Nike and Anheuser-Busch cut ties following Astroworld tragedy

"Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection," Dior said in a statement to Women's Wear Daily.

As per People tablpid, it was stated that the decision was mutually made by both Dior and Travis Scott to postpone the upcoming collection due in January 2022 with both parties working to reschedule the launch at a later date. The rapper, 30, teamed up with Dior's creative director Kim Jones on the men's Spring/Summer 2022 collection, entitled Cactus Jack Dior (named after Scott's record label, Cactus Jack Records). The collaboration was set to debut in January 2022, but it is unclear if and when Dior will release the collection.

Besides Dior, Nike also distanced itself from Travis Scott following the deadly crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival concert that left 10 people dead. The apparel company announced on November 15 that it would be delaying the release of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack shoe "out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival." The shoes were initially set to drop on December 16.

Anheuser-Busch also announced that it is discontinuing Scott's Cacti hard seltzers (which have been sold for less than a year) and Travis Scott has also been pulled from the Coachella 2022 lineup.

Travis Scott performed at Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas. At the rapper's event, there were approximately 50,000 attendees in the audience, many of whom attempted to rush the stage when Scott's set began, causing countless concertgoers to lose consciousness after falling and being trampled. Ten people died and more than 300 people were injured as a result of a fatal crowd surge. At least 36 lawsuits have been filed against Scott and concert organizers over the incident.

Also Read: Travis Scott breaks silence on Astroworld Tragedy that killed 10 people; says he found out about it only until after the show

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Hugh Jackman tests positive for Covid-19,…

Post Tadap Ahan Shetty to sign second film…

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong Hyuk in talks…

Ranvir Shorey's son Haroon tests positive…

'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame Sahdev Dirdo suffers…

Rajinikanth officially launches his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification