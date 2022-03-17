Ever since Amar Singh Chamkila biopic rights were acquired by Imtiaz Ali, speculations were rife around who will be playing the lead role in the film. Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan were in the running to bag the role. Now, it is being reported that none of the two stars have bagged the project. Infact, the biopic will be headlined by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh roped in to play Amar Singh Chamkila in upcoming biopic helmed by Imtiaz Ali

According to a report in a tabloid, the makers of the biopic wanted an actor who can sing as well. This is a special project for Imtiaz Ali and he wanted someone who could imbibe the role. When approached Diljit Dosanjh, he was immediately on board considering Chamkila has been one of his inspirations in the music industry. It is being reported that the Punjabi singer-actor will also croon some of Amar Singh Chamkila's original songs.

Imtiaz Ali has acquired the rights to make the film. He has been regularly visiting Chamkila's son Jaiman Chamkila's residence in Ludhiana over the last year and keeping the family in the loop about the developments of the biopic. While the film will be a blend of facts and fiction, Imtiaz Ali will ensure to make it a commercial affair. He has completed scripting and modified the script over time. Amar Singh Chamkila's love life, controversies, music, and assassination will be part of the story. The film will be produced by Window Seat Films in association with Reliance Entertainment.

For unversed, Amar Singh Chamkila was a songwriter, musician, and composer. Hailing from Punjab, he became popular with the stage name Chamkila and was regarded as one of the best performers Punjab has ever produced. His music was very much influenced by his surroundings. The songs were a commentary on Punjab and its culture. His best-known hits include ‘Takue Te Takua’, ‘Pehle Lalkare Naal’ among others.

But, in the most tragic turn of events, Chamkila and his wife Amarjot were brutally assassinated and gunned along with the two members of his band on 8 March 1988. As it was reported, a group of armed youths on motorcycles fired several rounds fatally injuring all of them. No arrests were made at the time and the case has been unsolved to date.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh and Hindi film Good Newwz. He is currently gearing up for his music tour in India after dropping his album Moonchild, last year.

