Diljit Dosanjh’s film Punjab 95 has experienced several delays. On January 23, he posted a message in Punjabi, hinting that the film’s release was imminent and the truth would be revealed. Based on the life of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, the film faced a demand from the censor board to make 120 cuts due to its sensitive subject matter.

Diljit Dosanjh hints at imminent release of Punjab 95 amidst censor delays: “Aj Nhi Te Kal SACH Samne Auga”

Sharing his look from the film, Diljit Dosanjh wrote, “Aj Nhi Te Kal SACH Samne Auga, SACH Nu Koi Rok Ni Sakda, Baba Karu Kirpa, Mainu Poora Yakeen Aa Koi Rah, Nikluga Te Eh Kahani Lokan Samney Augi” (Today or tomorrow, the truth will finally come out. No one can stop this truth from unfolding. I have faith that with divine blessings, a way will be found and this story will be shared with the world).

Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh and producer Honey Trehan took to Instagram to announce the delay in the film's release. In a joint statement, they wrote, “We are sorry and it pains us to inform that the movie Punjab ’95 will not release on 7th Feb due to circumstances beyond our control,” leaving fans disappointed by the unforeseen setback.

The film, which tells the harrowing story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the extrajudicial killings of Sikh youth by the Punjab Police in the 1990s, has faced significant interference from the CBFC. Initially, the board demanded 120 cuts to the film. Khalra, who was abducted and murdered by the police in 1995, became a symbol of resistance against state violence. Six Punjab Police officers were later convicted for his abduction and killing.

Khalra’s wife, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, has strongly opposed the censor board’s demand for cuts, insisting that the film, made with the family's consent, should be released in its entirety. “The film should be shown to the world without any cuts,” she emphasized, stressing the importance of maintaining historical accuracy and preserving the integrity of her husband’s story.

