Actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath have been implicated in a cheating and breach of trust case lodged at the Murthal police station in Sonipat district, Haryana. The FIR, registered on January 22, names the two actors among 13 accused under Sections 316 (2), 318 (2), and 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The allegations include criminal breach of trust, cheating, and fraudulent property transfer.

Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath accused in Haryana cheating and fraud case

Ajeet Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Murthal, informed ThePrint that the complainant included the names of actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath in their statement to the police. Singh explained, “The main complaint is against the society that is alleged to have duped people of their money by luring them to invest. We will have to investigate what role, if any, is ascribed to Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath.”

Sonipat resident Vipul Antil filed a complaint against the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society, which is registered in Indore under the Multi-State Cooperative Society Act, 2002. He alleged that the society has been operating in multiple states, including Haryana, since September 16, 2016.

The society allegedly promoted fixed deposit (FD) and recurring deposit (RD) schemes with promises of high returns, using a multi-level marketing strategy that rewarded agents with incentives for recruiting additional investors.

On the work front, Shreyas Talpade was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's directorial film Emergency, set against the backdrop of India's Emergency period (1975–1977), a time characterized by curtailed civil liberties and press freedom. The film features an ensemble cast, including Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Anupam Kher, the late Satish Kaushik, Vishak Nair, and others, with a screenplay written by Ritesh Shah.

Alok Nath, a veteran Bollywood actor, has appeared in over 300 films throughout his career. He entered the film industry in 1982 and has portrayed a variety of roles across both television and cinema.

