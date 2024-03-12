Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral home in Pakistan is reportedly on the verge of collapse

The ancestral home of legendary actor Dilip Kumar in Peshawar, Pakistan, is on the verge of collapse after sustaining severe damage from recent heavy rains, according to a report by PTI. The house, a national heritage monument, has exposed shortcomings in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Archive Department's efforts towards its preservation.

Located in Mohallah Khudadad, Peshawar, the house served as Kumar's residence for the first 12 years of his life (1922-1932) before he migrated to India. Declared a national heritage monument in 2014, the households have significant cultural value for both Pakistan and India.

Shakeel Waheedullah Khan, Secretary of Heritage Council KPK province, highlighted the lack of action taken by the Archive Department despite promises of rehabilitation and renovation. He emphasized the government's responsibility to protect such historical properties, especially considering the house's age (built-in 1880).

Local residents and cultural enthusiasts have expressed concern about the deteriorating state of the house. Tourists visiting the site have also reported disappointment due to the lack of upkeep.

Muhammad Ali Mir, who previously cared for the house, pointed out the decline in its condition since being taken over by the Archive Department. He stated that the promised restoration efforts never materialized beyond press releases.

Dilip Kumar, who passed away in 2021, always cherished his memories of Peshawar and the people there. He was awarded Pakistan's highest civilian honour, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, in 1997.

