The upcoming entertainer is expected to be an out-and-out comedy, for which the actor and the director, both are famous for.

From the start of his career, the comic timing of Akshay Kumar, apart from his intense action, is something that is appreciated by all. Known for comedy franchises like Housefull, Welcome, and Hera Pheri, which features Kumar as his quirkiest self, we hear that the actor is all set to collaborate with a popular filmmaker Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, who is also known for his funny films, especially the Fukrey franchise. Although details of the same are still under wraps as it is still under development, we hear that it will be a blend of situational and physical comedy.

Akshay Kumar to join hands with Fukrey director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and producer Mahaveer Jain

In a recent report published by Pinkvilla, a source confirmed about the upcoming collaboration and said, “Akshay also loves the comedy genre and has been looking out for scripts that do justice to his impeccable comic timing. He recently met Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and was bowled over by the idea, as the director is looking to create yet another ‘Hatke’ world after the Fukrey Franchise. It’s an out-and-out comic entertainer, which marries physical and situational comedy.”

Furthermore, elaborating on the project, the source also added, “Much like all comedies, this one too will have an ensemble full of talented actors as the inter-character dynamics will lead to comic scenarios on the screen. The casting is currently underway.” These reports suggest that the film is written by Gautam Mehra whereas it will be produced by Mahaveer Jain. Details on the cast and the rest of the crew is still under wraps.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which features him alongside Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others. The film is slated for release during Eid 2024. Besides this, he also has films like Welcome To The Jungle, Housefull 5, Sarfira, among others in the pipeline.

