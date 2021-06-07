Bollywood Hungama

Dilip Kumar shares his picture after being diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion; Saira Banu issues a statement

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was hospitalised on Sunday morning after he complained of breathlessness. The actor is currently in Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. After running a couple of tests, he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

Dilip Kumar shares his picture after being diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion; Saira Banu issues a statement

Amid a health scare of the 98-year-old, fans of the star started praying for his good health. On Monday evening, Dilip Kumar shared the latest picture of himself on his official Twitter handle. In the picture, his wife Saira Banu is seen by his side.

The picture was captioned, “Latest. An hour ago.” The picture was clicked at 5.51 pm on Monday, June 7.


Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle also shared a statement by Saira Banu regarding the health of her husband. “Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you to not believe in rumours. While I ask you to pray for Sahab's health, I am praying that Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic,” the note read.


ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar put on oxygen support after being diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion

