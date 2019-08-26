Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talked-about actresses at the moment with two films releasing back to back along with becoming the face of the biggest environment-friendly beauty brand- The Body Shop.

Shraddha will be seen in action avatar matching the moves with superstar Prabhas and within a week, the actress will be seen essaying the role with two generations- one of a college student and old age together which is already becoming a film for the youth. This has hardly happened with any actor like this and Shraddha is truly making it all happen!

Apart from the films, in the brand space, the brand got the actress to be their face as she resonates with their theme, the most. Shraddha has been very vocal about environmental issues and always aims at spreading awareness about it. Hence, making the perfect fit for the brand.

Apart from the actress is also prepping for Steet Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3, both of which are slated to release next year.