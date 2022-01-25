Dhanush has always been a crowd favourite and now after Atrangi Re, he has proved that he is the flavour of the year. Post Aanand L Rai's dream directorial venture, everyone across the industry is raving and talking about the south superstar.

It isn't the first time Dhanush has shaken the Indian cinema landscape and created a stir in the industry with his collaboration with the master storyteller Aanand L Rai. Earlier, the powerhouse duo gave the blockbuster hit Raanjhanaa, which went on to break multiple records. Now, we hear an exciting update from the actor's end.

A source reveals, "Dhanush and Aanand L Rai have brilliant synergy together. After two runaway successes, the powerhouse actor-director duo is collaborating for an action love story produced by Aanand L Rai's home banner Colour Yellow."

The star has bagged the role immediately after Atrangi Re, which speaks volumes about his performance in the film. Counted as Aanand L Rai's favourite muse, Dhanush will have a full-blown commercial avatar in their upcoming project.

Well, this isn't all! The source further revealed, "Dhanush has also signed another big-bang Bollywood film with another celebrated production house. Owing to the massive acclaim he earned for Atrangi Re, the industry's biggies are lining up to sign the actor on." After Atrangi Re, we can't wait to watch what Dhanush has in store with his two big-budgeted Hindi dramas.

ALSO READ:After Atrangi Re, Dhanush’s upcoming film Maaran to also release on Disney+Hotstar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.