comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 09.01.2024 | 9:25 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dunki Animal Salaar Tiger 3 Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Dhanush and Jim Sarbh to collaborate for a Pan-India film? Here’s what we know

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Dhanush and Jim Sarbh to collaborate for a Pan-India film? Here’s what we know

en Bollywood News Dhanush and Jim Sarbh to collaborate for a Pan-India film? Here’s what we know

This will be Jim Sarbh's first pan-India film.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a seismic shift for the Indian film industry, insiders are buzzing with excitement as Jim Sarbh embarks on his first-ever Pan-India film, joining forces with the dynamic Dhanush. Sources spill the beans, revealing that the stars are not just collaborating – they're set to ignite the screen with a jaw-dropping spectacle.

Dhanush and Jim Sarbh to collaborate for a Pan-India film? Here's what we know

Dhanush and Jim Sarbh to collaborate for a Pan-India film? Here’s what we know

Sources reveal that "Jim Sarbh is gearing up for his inaugural Pan-India film, joining forces with the talented Dhanush. The duo, known for their remarkable performances, is actively preparing for the project, and production is set to commence in the upcoming weeks."

This collaboration promises to be an extravaganza, creating anticipation among fans eager to witness the magic these two stars will bring to the silver screen. Stay tuned for more updates on this cinematic spectacle.

As the anticipation builds, fans can brace themselves for a mega-blockbuster, where these two titans of talent come together to create an unforgettable cinematic symphony. Get ready to be swept away as Jim Sarbh and Dhanush redefine the meaning of entertainment on the big screen! Stay tuned for the cinema event of the year!

Also Read: Captain Miller Trailer: Dhanush goes all guns blazing against the British Raj to protect the villagers from colonization and torture

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Ul…

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Crakk to have a remix…

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to opt…

Mira Rajput Kapoor extends heartfelt…

Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse security…

Kangana Ranaut seeks stay on proceedings in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification