Last Updated 08.08.2019 | 9:05 PM IST

Details of Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in R Madhavan starrer Rocketry The Nambi Effect out!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was announced around March that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a cameo in R Madhavan’s upcoming film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie is based on the famous scientist of ISRO, hailing from Kerala, Nambi Narayanan, and his controversial life. Speaking about his achievements, the case, and his acquittal, the movie has been the talk of the town for many reasons, and one of the main reasons being, R Madhavan’s jaw-dropping transformation as Nambi Narayanan that won the internet.

As for Shah Rukh Khan’s role in the film, it is being said that he has shot for most of his part in the film that consists of him conversing with Madhavan about his life. Shah Rukh will feature in the Hindi version of the film and will interview Madhavan playing the 77-year-old scientist trying to extract more information about him with the rest of the film being in flashback. SRK’s role might not be that of media personnel per se.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will also release in Tamil and south’s superstar Suriya playing a cameo role in it.

Also Read: Gulshan Grover says he owes his Hollywood career to Shah Rukh Khan!

More Pages: Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection

