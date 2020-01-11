Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.01.2020 | 5:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Kriti Sanon to star opposite Salman Khan in Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Dabangg 3, is currently busy filming his Eid 2020 release – Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While the filming continues in full swing, the actor has already announced his Eid 2021 release which is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. On Friday, he took to Twitter to make the announcement that he is collaborating with Kick producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the film will be directed by Farhad Samji.

Kriti Sanon to star opposite Salman Khan in Farhad Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Now, the rumours are rife that the makers have roped in the leading lady opposite Salman Khan. If the reports are to be believed, it seems like Kriti Sanon has been cast in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The makers are yet to confirm the news but it seems like the choice has been made.

Interestingly, it was Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment who gave Kriti Sanon her launch with Heropanti. Another interesting detail is that she is already working with Nadiadwala and Farhad Samji in Bachchan Pandey which stars Akshay Kumar. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Meanwhile, the plot details and character of Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali have been kept under wraps. He is currently shooting Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is being helmed by Dabangg 3 director, Prabhu Dheva.

Radhe is produced by Sohail Khan & Reel Life Production Pvt. Limited under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film is reportedly the remake of the Korean movie The Outlaws which released in 2017. It was directed by Kang Yoon-sung and starred Ma Dong-Seok and Yoon Kye-Sang.

ALSO READ: WOAH! Salman Khan announces his next project, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

More Pages: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha shares behind the…

LEAKED: Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh's…

Jawaani Jaaneman: Netizens unleash their…

Bollywood meets Cricket! Ajay Devgn and MS…

LEAKED: Stills from Akshay Kumar and Kiara…

Ishq actors Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Kajol…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification