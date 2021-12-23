comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.12.2021 | 8:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Deepika Padukone visits Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings ahead of 83 release

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Deepika Padukone is all set for the release of her upcoming sports drama film 83.  Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on team India's historic win at the 1983 World Cup. It stars Ranveer Singh as Captain Kapil Dev and Deepika as Romi Devi (Kapil's wife).

As the film is gearing up for its release, the promotions are on in full swing. Ahead of the release, Deepika went to the holy place of Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings.

For her visit, Deepika opted for a simple yet stunning outfit. She donned a ruby red loose-fitted salwar suit that had golden-copper work. She further accessorized her look with heavy statement earrings that totally complemented her overall attire. She was also seen stepping out of her luxurious car and waving to the general public there.

83 is receiving rave reviews from critics. It is slated for a theatrical release this Friday on December 24, 2021.

ALSO READ:Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone grove to Harrdy Sandhu’s ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ at 83 after-party, watch video

More Pages: 83 Box Office Collection , 83 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

James Franco breaks silence 4 years after…

Juhi Chawla moves Delhi High Court in the 5G…

Taiwanese-American star Wang Leehom to take…

Priyanka Chopra reacts to divorce rumours…

Kapil Dev and PR Man Singh feature in the…

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to star in an…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification