Actress Deepika Padukone is all set for the release of her upcoming sports drama film 83. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on team India's historic win at the 1983 World Cup. It stars Ranveer Singh as Captain Kapil Dev and Deepika as Romi Devi (Kapil's wife).

As the film is gearing up for its release, the promotions are on in full swing. Ahead of the release, Deepika went to the holy place of Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings.

For her visit, Deepika opted for a simple yet stunning outfit. She donned a ruby red loose-fitted salwar suit that had golden-copper work. She further accessorized her look with heavy statement earrings that totally complemented her overall attire. She was also seen stepping out of her luxurious car and waving to the general public there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

83 is receiving rave reviews from critics. It is slated for a theatrical release this Friday on December 24, 2021.

ALSO READ:Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone grove to Harrdy Sandhu’s ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ at 83 after-party, watch video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.