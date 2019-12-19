Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.12.2019 | 12:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

David Dhawan on Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan recreating Govinda – Karisma Kapoor magic

BySubhash K. Jha

Although the everlasting director David Dhawan has made 44 films in the past, none has made him as nervous as his underproduction film Coolie No 1 which is a remake of David’s own 1995 hit featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

David Dhawan on Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan recreating Govinda - Karisma Kapoor magic

Now David’s son Varun Dhawan and actress Sara Ali Khan are featured in the two roles. Comparing them is an exercise in futility for David. “Govinda and Karisma created magic on screen. No one can equal them. No one should even try. Varun and Sara are in a completely different zone, freed of the burden of trying to be like their predecessors.”

David feels comparisons to be unfair. “Agreed I am remaking my own film. So there will be comparisons. But what I’m saying is, the two pairs belong to different eras. It’s like comparing a Bentley with a Porsche. They are not comparable.”

There was some talk of Govinda and Karisma making a guest appearance in the new Coolie No.1. But that didn’t happen.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan posts an adorable picture of David Dhawan and Anil Dhawan from the sets of Coolie No. 1

More Pages: Coolie No. 1 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

With 9.5 million followers, Jacqueline…

Riteish Deshmukh thought he will NEVER get…

Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty unveils her first…

This is what Kareena Kapoor said when asked…

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she loathes the…

The Body actress Vedhika Kumar would like to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification