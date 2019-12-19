Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt earned huge in 2019, amongst the top 10 in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Forbes India has released its annual Celebrity 100 list which reveals the estimated earnings of the celebrities. Taking the top spot this year with Indian Cricket Team’s Captain Virat Kohli. After bagging the second place last year, Virat is back on the top and has had an unforgetful 2019 with estimated earnings about Rs. 253 crore with multiple brand endorsements and a prolific career.

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt earned huge in 2019, amongst the top 10 in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list

Amongst the entertainment industry, Akshay Kumar grabs the top spot and overall second position in the celebrity earning list. He was the only Indian in the US list of Forbes – World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2019. With multiple releases a year and endorsing 20 brands, Akshay Kumar has a worldwide gross collection of Rs. 278.78 crore. Following him is Salman Khan, who has had Bharat and Bigg Boss this year before Dabangg 3 release, takes the third spot with an estimated Rs. 229.25 crore earnings. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan takes fourth place with estimated earnings of Rs. 239.25 due to movies, TV, and endorsements. MS Dhoni, former Indian Captain, takes the fifth position on the list with Rs. 135.93 earnings.

Here’s the top 20 list:

  1. Virat Kohli – Rs. 253 crore
  2. Akshay Kumar -Rs. 293.25 crore
  3. Salman Khan – Rs. 229.25 crore
  4. Amitabh Bachchan – Rs. 239.25
  5. MS Dhoni – Rs. 135.93
  6. Shah Rukh Khan – Rs. 124.38 crore
  7. Ranveer Singh  – Rs. 118.2 crore
  8. Alia Bhatt – Rs. 59.21 crore
  9. Sachin Tendulkar – Rs. 76.96
  10. Deepika Padukone – Rs 48 crore
  11. Rohit Sharma – Rs. 54. 29 crore
  12. Ajay Devgn – Rs. 94 crore
  13. Rajinikanth – Rs. 100 crore
  14. Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Rs. 23.4 crore
  15. Aamir Khan -Rs. 85 crore
  16. AR Rahman – Rs. 94.8 crore
  17. Pritam – Rs 97.78 crore
  18. Hrithik Roshan – Rs. 58.73 crore
  19. Amit Trivedi – Rs. 80.73 crore
  20. Vishal-Shekhar – Rs. 76.84 crore

