In a major development surrounding the stabbing incident involving Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, a Facial Recognition Test (FRT) has confirmed that Shariful, a Bangladeshi national, was indeed the individual seen on CCTV footage on the night of the attack. This revelation comes as Shariful’s father prepares to visit the Indian High Commission to protest the arrest of his son, claiming that the Mumbai Police are “framing” Shariful in connection with the crime.

The FRT, conducted by Mumbai Police, compared Shariful’s facial features with those of the suspect captured in the footage from the CCTV cameras around Khan’s residence on the night of the stabbing. The results of the test returned positive, further solidifying the suspicion that Shariful was involved in the incident.

On Wednesday, in a surprising move, the Bandra magistrate's court refused to grant Mumbai Police custody of Shariful. The court, after reviewing the application for further police custody, noted that there was no fresh ground to justify extending his detention. As a result, Shariful was sent to judicial remand, with the court questioning the validity of the police's request.

Shariful’s father, who has vocally denied the allegations against his son, asserts that the Mumbai Police are unjustly implicating him in the case. He plans to visit the Indian High Commission to voice his concerns and seek intervention, claiming that his son has been falsely accused.

As the legal process unfolds, the FRT findings have added weight to the case against Shariful, though his defense team remains adamant that he is being wrongfully targeted. Authorities have yet to comment on whether further investigative measures will be taken in light of these new developments.

About the Saif Ali Khan attack case

On January 16, Saif Ali Khan was allegedly attacked at his residence, located in the plush area of Bandra, due to which, he sustained multiple stab wounds on his body. The actor was discharged after a few surgeries on January 21. Meanwhile, the police investigation led to Mohammad Shariful Islam Azad, who was nabbed from Thane, three days following the incident. Further, a team delved into his identity after he was recognized as a Bangladeshi national, which led them to West Bengal where the accused allegedly resided earlier. Meanwhile, the police are currently investigating Islam’s contacts and the ones responsible for bringing him illegally to the country.

