YRF Entertainment and Netflix's tentpole series, The Railway Men, has been honored with the prestigious Best Dialogue Award at the Screenwriters Association Awards. This accolade recognizes the exceptional writing that has defined the series and captivated audiences worldwide.

The Railway Men triumphs at Screenwriter’s Association Awards with best dialogue win

Director and writer recognition

Director Shiv Rawail and writer Aayush Gupta, the brilliant minds behind the series' sharp and engaging dialogue, were jointly awarded for their outstanding contribution. Their innovative and impactful writing has significantly enriched the storytelling of The Railway Men, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

Highlighting excellence in scriptwriting

The Screenwriters Association Awards highlight excellence in scriptwriting, and this win underscores the extraordinary talent and dedication of Shiv Rawail and Aayush Gupta. Their work has not only resonated with global audiences but has also been recognized by peers and critics alike.

A story of heroism and sacrifice

Homegrown at Yash Raj Films and mentored by Aditya Chopra, debutant director Shiv Rawail delivered a global hit series, The Railway Men, for YRF. The series tells the story of extraordinary heroism demonstrated by the employees of the Indian Railways in Bhopal during the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. These self-sacrificing individuals rose against all odds, putting their lives at risk to save fellow citizens while battling an invisible enemy in the air.

A runaway success

The 4-part mini-series, which premiered on November 18, was a runaway success, receiving unanimously positive reviews from media and audiences worldwide. Inspired by true stories, this gripping series features a stellar ensemble cast, including R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Mandira Bedi, among others.

Continuing acclaim

The Railway Men continues to receive acclaim for its compelling narrative and strong character development.

