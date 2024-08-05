The upcoming MTV original is all about passion as there is no prize money or reward.

MTV has announced the release of its latest documentary, Moving Mountains Within, premiering on August 7, 2024 on JioCinema Premium. Directed by Abhishek Kumawat and produced by Dr. Rajat Chauhan and Abhishek Kumawat, this captivating documentary takes viewers on an extraordinary journey through the plateau of Ladakh. It captures awe-inspiring challenges and victories that the ultra-runners go through in one of the world's toughest and craziest races - La Ultra - The High.

Moving Mountains Within, an MTV Original, to premier on August 7, 2024

This documentary isn’t just about a race; it’s a testament to human passion and resilience. The 60-minute film showcases ultra-runners achieving the tough task of running at Ladakh’s 17,582 ft while battling rapidly changing weather, in August 2019.

Moving Mountains Within, includes distances of 55, 111, 222, 333, and an astounding 555 km. In this desert-like terrain, where ordinary people struggle to breathe and risk dying from altitude sickness, some runners attempted to complete 555 km in 132 hours for the first time, making it amongst one of the toughest races in the world. The runners include Mathew Maday (555 km participant) and Cassendra Turner (222 km), a couple from the US who are successful entrepreneurs; Jason Reardon (555 km), an ex-military man from Australia; Ashish Kasodekar (555 km), a 40-year-old runner from India who previously completed 333 km in La Ultra 2018; Shikha Pahwa (222 km), a restaurant owner from Delhi; and Lukasz Sagan, who left his job to train for La Ultra.

What makes the race truly unique is that there is no prize money or reward – the runners are driven to achieve the impossible feat, purely out of their passion for running. The documentary beautifully captures the camaraderie and smiles among the runners while also portraying how they brave heavy snowfall, physical breakdowns, and mental challenges to power on triumphantly.

Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head Youth & English Cluster at Viacom18 Media Private Limited, said, “We are incredibly excited to bring Moving Mountains Within to our JioCinema Premium users. The ultra-runners are a living example of what the human mind and body can achieve. As a premier youth entertainment brand, we’re proud to diversify our non-fiction content offerings with authentic stories that provide a deeper connect to GenZ and Millennials, who are searching for purpose and meaning.”

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shilpa Shinde bids adieu to the Colors stunt-based reality show

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.