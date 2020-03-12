Bollywood Hungama

Coronavirus scare: All cinema halls in Delhi to remain shut till March 31

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the Kerala government announced the shutdown of the cinema halls in the state, the Delhi Government has also followed the same. This announcement comes amid the Coronavirus scare in the country.

Coronavirus scare: All cinema halls in Delhi to remain shut till March 31

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that all cinema halls in the city will be shut in the city as a precautionary measure. "All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till 31st March. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the makers of movies like Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh starrer '83 are considering to push the dates of their films. Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty is scheduled to release on March 24, while Kabir Khan directorial '83 is slated to release on April 10.

Also Read: Coronavirus scare: Kerala theatres to shut down until March 31

Tags :
