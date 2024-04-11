More than 20 years ago, Mumbai residents got a taste of the IMAX experience with the giant dome screen at Wadala, Mumbai. As years passed, the number of IMAX films increased, leading to healthy footfalls in the iconic giant theatre. Last year, the theatre shut and it dealt a huge blow to the moviegoers in the city. But now, it has come to light that the IMAX screen will soon reopen under Miraj Cinemas.

BREAKING: Mumbai’s OLDEST and ICONIC IMAX theatre at Wadala to reopen this year; taken over by Miraj Cinemas

At the ComicCon 2024 exhibition conference in Las Vegas, IMAX Corporation and Miraj Entertainment Limited today announced their new partnership, agreeing to install three new IMAX with Laser systems at key locations across India. This deal marks the first-ever collaboration between the two companies and IMAX’s largest expansion in India in five years. Apart from the one in Mumbai, the second property will be located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. This also means that the Pink City will get its first-ever IMAX. The third location hasn’t been announced yet.

Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, said, “Last year, we delivered record-breaking results in India—driven by a mix of Hollywood and Indian blockbusters—and we’re excited to expand our footprint in the market as the appetite for premium experiences continues to surge. We look forward to building on our remarkable momentum in India with our new partner Miraj Cinemas as they expand The IMAX Experience in key locations and iconic venues across the country.”

Amit Sharma, Managing Director, Miraj Entertainment Limited, stated, “IMAX is the most immersive cinematic experience in the world, and we are thrilled to join forces with them to bring IMAX with Laser to our venues in India. At Miraj, we know our audiences want larger-than-life movie experiences, and we look forward to partnering with IMAX to bring The IMAX Experience to new locations in the country, including non-metro cities.”

The IMAX cinema in Wadala was earlier managed by Big Cinemas and was then taken over by Carnival Cinemas. Carnival went into a loss and it shut most of its screens across India, including the Wadala property. The news of Miraj taking it over and restarting the IMAX screen is sure to spread cheer among moviegoers and the industry.

Bollywood Hungama has also learned that along with the IMAX screen, the normal screens in the Wadala property will also restart operations.

