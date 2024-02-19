Actress Bhumi Pednekar is basking in the unanimous appreciation and love showered upon her for her stellar performance in Bhakshak. Bhumi's superbly nuanced and brilliant performance in the film is earning her incredible applause. Bhakshak has created another milestone that makes India proud on the global content stage. It is amongst the Top 5 non-English films globally!

Bhumi Pednekar considers Hollywood offers after Bhakshak buzz; to head for meetings in Los Angeles

“Bhumi has been at the top of her acting game for almost 9 years now. Most of her films have found audiences across the world given how content-forward they are. Take the case of Bhakshak - it’s trending globally and her performance has caught the attention of film-makers in the West. Given her body of work and how the world is wanting to make global stories with a local heart, Bhumi fits right in the scheme of things,” informs a trade source.

“Bhumi has Hollywood aspirations but she won’t choose a film just for the sake of it. She has been very careful picking the right scripts here and Bhumi will take her time to choose the best even in the West. It is too important for Bhumi to represent India and portray Indian women correctly in cinema. So, she is exploring the right role that does justice to her vision for cinema. She has a trip lined up to assess the offers on the table,” adds the source.

Given this huge career milestone and international limelight, Bhumi is keen to explore a career in Hollywood. We hear she has been approached for some interesting, big-ticket projects in the West and might be headed for meetings in Los Angeles sometime in March or April.

