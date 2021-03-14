Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.03.2021 | 9:51 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi Flight Saina Thalaivi
follow us on

CONFIRMED: Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi to release on April 30

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Over the past couple of weeks there has been much turmoil over the release date of the Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. Starring Akshay Kumar, the film which comes as a part of Shetty’s cop universe that includes Simmba and Singham has been the talk of the town thanks to its constantly fluctuating release date. After reports surfaced that the film was slated to release on April 2, Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform you that the film had been pushed to a later date. Now, the makers of the film have finally announced a confirmed release date, stating that Sooryavanshi will hit theatres on April 30.

CONFIRMED: Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi to release on April 30

Confirming the new release date of the film, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, "We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police#Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril."


As for the film, Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and also features Katrina Kaif alongside Akshay Kumar. The film will also see Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn making special appearances in the film reprising their characters of Simmba and Singham respectively.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to release on April 30; announcement this Sunday with launch of a new poster?

More Pages: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: After Kriti Sanon and Deepika…

Will Deepika Padukone play Sita?

SCOOP: Yash Raj Films to announce its new…

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's U.A.E…

Yeh Ballet director Sooni Taraporevala…

Tiger Shroff will be back in War sequel

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification