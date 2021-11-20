Earlier this week, the release of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was postponed. The film was initially supposed to release during valentine’s weekend next year. Now, the makers have confirmed that the film will be released on April 14, 2022, which marks the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi.

Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that the makers were planning on releasing the film on April 14, 2022 after they announced the delay in release. “Laal Singh Chaddha is a high on VFX film, as the team is using ageing and de-ageing technology for Aamir Khan's character. The process is taking longer than expected as they are looking for nothing but perfection. There are multiple films which have used this trick, but Aamir is clear on providing a world-class big screen experience. And hence, he has decided to move the film to April 14, 2022," a source from industry had told Bollywood Hungama.

This would mean that the film would be clashing with Yash starter KGF 2 and Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya. The release date of both films was announced earlier this year. In February this year, it was also announced that Prabhas' Salaar would also be releasing on April 14, 2022. However, since Salaar and KGF 2 are directed by Prashant Neel, Salaar is expected to be pushed ahead. As of now, the release date for all the films is April 14, 2022. While several filmmakers have been shifting release dates to avoid clashes, it remains to be seen if any of the makers will budge from the April 14 date.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Forest Gump and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. It also marks Hindi debut of Nag Chaitanya.

More Pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.