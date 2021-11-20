Bollywood Hungama

Bhushan Kumar and Dil Raju’s HIT – The First Case starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra to release on May 20, 2022

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore's suspense thriller, HIT - The First Case has a release date. This Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer will arrive in theatres on 20th May 2022.

Bhushan Kumar and Dil Raju’s HIT – The First Case starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra to release on May 20, 2022

The Hindi remake of HIT is directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu. According to the makers, the Telugu film that was well received by the audience will now transcend boundaries with its remake. 'HIT - The First Case’ is a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl.

The original film, HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) was also directed by Sailesh Kolanu and features Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles.

The film's plot focuses on a cop who is tracing a missing woman. Rajkummar Rao will be playing the role of a police officer in the film. In a statement, Rao had said, "It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored, and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I am looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the film is directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Hit-The First Case begins with a mahurat pooja ceremony

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

