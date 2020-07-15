Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama put out a list of as many as 9 films that are expected to be announced by Netflix tomorrow as direct releases on the web streaming platform. Now it has to come to light that besides these 9 films, the following films/series too are also expected to be included in the grand line-up:

1. Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl

Bollywood Hungama, earlier in the day, broke the news that Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl will be out on Independence Day on Netflix. It stars Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi and it tells the true story of Gunjan Saxena, one of India’s first female combat aviators to be posted in Kargil during the 1999 war. Directed by debutant Sharan Sharma, it is produced by Karan Johar.

2. Tribhanga

It is directed by Renuka Shahane and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film boats of a great star cast comprising of Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi and spans across three generations of a family. Earlier this year, there were reports that Netflix had asked the makers of this flick to prepone the release, to take advantage of the lockdown.

3. Class of 83

It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and stars Bobby Deol in the lead role. The reports mention that as per the title, the film is a drama that revolves around the reunion of a batch that passed out in the year 1983.

4. Taish

This Bejoy Nambiar revenge thriller stars real-life couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda along with Harshvardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Jim Sarbh.

5. Bombay Rose

This is an animated feature flick that gives an ode to the Maximum City and also to Bollywood. Unlike other animated movies in today’s times, this one is made by frame-by-frame painted animation in a computer. It is helmed by Gitanjali Rao, who played Banita Sandhu’s mother in Varun Dhawan-starrer October.

6. Masaba Masaba

It features Masaba Gupta along with her mother Neena Gupta and is a scripted series based on their lives. It is directed by Sonam Nair, who is known for making Gippy and the TV show The Trip.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.