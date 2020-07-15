After Abhishek Bachchan was found to be coronavirus positive on July 11, the dubbing studio he visited last week to dub for Breathe: Into the Shadows was shut down. All the employees at the studio have now been tested negative for the virus.

As per reports the owner of the studio has confirmed that all of the staff have been found negative and he also concluded that the actor might not have contacted the virus from the studio. However, the studio will continue to remain closed.

On July 11, Amitabh Bachchan was first tested positive for coronavirus followed by Abhishek Bachchan. Both father and son were immediately shifted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. The following day Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive, however, they were asked to self quarantine at home.

All the people who came in contact with the Bachchan family are being tested for the virus. Reportedly, the staff at the Bachchan household will also go through a round of antibodies test to find out how the family contacted the virus.

