CID has been one of the most iconic television shows which ran on Indian television for several years and is now making a comeback after a sabbatical.

Fans couldn’t be more excited as the official social media handle of Sony Entertainment Television dropped a major update about one of its most loved series. We are talking about CID! For the unversed, CID featured Shivaaji Satam in the lead role along with Daya Shetty and Aditya Srivastava, and the late Dinesh Phadnis in key roles. The episodic serial was not only known for its cases but also for its extensive drama that left audiences entertained. On Thursday, Sony surprised its fans by dropping a teaser of sorts, further sharing that the promo will drop on October 26.

CID 2 Promo Teaser: Shivaaji Satam to reunite with his team – Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava as the dramatic investigative series marks its return

A short clip was shared on the social media platform Instagram on October 24 to announce the return of CID 2 which featured Shivaaji Satam in his usual ACP Pradyuman look but not much was revealed about the rest of the team. With Pradyuman looking concerned as he arrives at a location where there are multiple bomb blasts, the clip featured the show’s special whistle theme asserting its return. It further sparked excitement among social media users when it went on to announce that the promo will be unveiled on Saturday as fans couldn’t more excited to see what the new season holds in store for them.

Fans couldn’t help but drop their happy comments on this post. “Finally come back CID ??i am so happy”, “Best show show I am very happy cid back”, “All time favorite show?? so happpyyy”, “I am so excited”, “Bachpan k din laut aye hain i am soo excited”.

While several actors have been a part of the show in the past, it is yet to be seen who will be retained for the new reason. However, the announcement has asserted that along with Shivaaji Satam, Daya Shetty as Daya, and Aditya as Abhijeet will also be a part of the show. However, one of the most beloved characters Frederick will be missed by fans since actor Dinesh Phadnis, who essayed the role, passed away in December 2023.

