Chehre: Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer mystery thriller to release on THIS date

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anand Pandit’s much-awaited mystery thriller Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi will now release on 24th April 2020. The film is directed by Rummy Jafry.

Chehre: Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer mystery thriller to release on THIS date

The film went on floors in the month of May this year. Earlier producer Anand Pandit said that the film is a mystery-thriller that revolves around a group of friends including some of them who are retired lawyers. Amitabh Bachchan essays the role of one of the lawyers whereas Emraan Hashmi will play a business tycoon. These friends meet up at a bungalow in Shimla and play a psychological game. They are constructing a huge bungalow set in Malad, Mumbai.

Chehre also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy and Raghubir Yadav with Annu Kapoor. This is the first time that Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing screen space. A few months ago, the actors had shared their respective looks from the film.

Chehre is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures has been at the forefront of successful cinematic ventures such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sarkar 3, Satyamev Jayate, Bazaarand the recent blockbuster Total Dhamaal.

