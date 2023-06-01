comscore

Alia Bhatt mourns loss of maternal grandfather Narendranath Razdan, calls him "hero"; Soni Razdan pens emotional note for "Daddy" 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Alia Bhatt mourns loss of maternal grandfather Narendranath Razdan, calls him “hero”; Soni Razdan pens emotional note for “Daddy” 

Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather passed away on Thursday. 

Alia Bhatt’s maternal grandfather passed away on Thursday. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Narendranath Razdan, the grandfather of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, passed away on Thursday, June 1, at the age of 95. According to reports, he had been battling a lung infection, which led to a deterioration in his health in recent days. In a poignant tribute to her late grandfather, Alia took to her social media handle on Thursday afternoon to share a heartfelt note. 

Alia Bhatt mourns loss of maternal grandfather Narendranath Razdan, calls him “hero”; Soni Razdan pens emotional note for “Daddy” 

Alia Bhatt mourns loss of maternal grandfather Narendranath Razdan, calls him “hero”; Soni Razdan pens emotional note for “Daddy” 

Alongside the note, she posted a throwback video of him celebrating his 92nd birthday. The caption of her post encapsulated the essence of her beloved grandfather's life, stating, "My grandpa. My hero. Played golf till 93. Worked till 93. Made the best omelette. Told the best stories. Played the violin. Played with his great-granddaughter. Loved his cricket. Loved his sketching. Loved his family. And till the very last moment... loved his life!”

The Gully Boy actress further added, “My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy... because all my grandpa did was give us joy, and for that, I feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again." Speaking of the video, Alia can be heard requesting him to share some “wise words.” In response, he said, “Smile all the time.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan, the daughter of Narendranath Razdan, also expressed her deep emotions through a heartfelt note dedicated to her father. In her touching message, she referred to him as "Daddy, grandpa, Nindi - our Angel here on earth." Soni conveyed her gratitude for having the privilege of calling him family and for the immense joy he brought into their lives. She acknowledged his radiant presence, describing him as kind, loving, gentle, and always full of vibrant energy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares screen space with Julia Roberts, Idris Elba, and other Hollywood celebrities in a Gucci video; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

