Narendranath Razdan, the grandfather of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, passed away on Thursday, June 1, at the age of 95. According to reports, he had been battling a lung infection, which led to a deterioration in his health in recent days. In a poignant tribute to her late grandfather, Alia took to her social media handle on Thursday afternoon to share a heartfelt note.

Alia Bhatt mourns loss of maternal grandfather Narendranath Razdan, calls him “hero”; Soni Razdan pens emotional note for “Daddy”

Alongside the note, she posted a throwback video of him celebrating his 92nd birthday. The caption of her post encapsulated the essence of her beloved grandfather's life, stating, "My grandpa. My hero. Played golf till 93. Worked till 93. Made the best omelette. Told the best stories. Played the violin. Played with his great-granddaughter. Loved his cricket. Loved his sketching. Loved his family. And till the very last moment... loved his life!”

The Gully Boy actress further added, “My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy... because all my grandpa did was give us joy, and for that, I feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again." Speaking of the video, Alia can be heard requesting him to share some “wise words.” In response, he said, “Smile all the time.”

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan, the daughter of Narendranath Razdan, also expressed her deep emotions through a heartfelt note dedicated to her father. In her touching message, she referred to him as "Daddy, grandpa, Nindi - our Angel here on earth." Soni conveyed her gratitude for having the privilege of calling him family and for the immense joy he brought into their lives. She acknowledged his radiant presence, describing him as kind, loving, gentle, and always full of vibrant energy.

