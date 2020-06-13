Bollywood Hungama

Chandrachur Singh opens up about the lows of his career and his joint injury

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Chandrachur Singh was one of the most looked-up to actors after he debuted in Maachis. The actor had given a few hits after the debut but had to take a step back due to his joint injury. After all these years, he’s finally making a comeback with Aarya alongside Sushmita Sen. Both these actors have returned to the industry after a long break and even though they never acted in a film before this, their roles are surely gripping.

In a recent interview, Chandrachur Singh opened up about his injury and how it kept recurring even after surgery and physiotherapy. His shoulder would get dislocated during shoots and that would eventually result in delay. It was one of those things that pulled him down professionally. He further said that he has no regrets and it is all a part and parcel of the learning curve. When asked if the industry had done injustice to him, he said that one has to inspire oneself during a lull and many actors before him have come back stronger after seeing the lows.

Chandrachur Singh has also acted in movies like Josh and Kya Kehna.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

