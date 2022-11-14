Aamir Khan to produce and not star in the Hindi remake of Spanish film Campeones.

News about Aamir Khan's upcoming project Champions has been doing the rounds for a while. Aamir Khan recently made few revelations about Champions during his childhood friend's event in Delhi.

Aamir Khan was recently in the capital city and shared an exciting update about Champions. The actor expressed his thoughts about being in the Producer’s chair for this specific film.

“It's a wonderful script, it's a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film but I feel I want to take a break,” Aamir said. “I want to be with my family, I want to be with my mom and my kids. I will be producing 'Champions' because I really believe in the film, I think it’s a great story."

The said film is the official remake of the Spanish film Campeones. Campeones meaning Champions is a sports comedy-drama set against the backdrop of basketball where an arrogant coach is forced to do community service and train a team with developmental disabilities.

Campeones starred Javier Gutierrez, Jose de Luna, Gloria Ramos, Roberto Chinchilla, Athenea Mata, Luisa Gavasa, Mariano Llorente, Daniel Freire, and Juan Margallo. It was directed by Javier Fesser. The film was the biggest national box office hit of the year.

Meanwhile, the Hindi remake Champions will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Sony Pictures International Productions, India, and 200NotOut Productions.

