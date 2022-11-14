The group becomes first K-pop act to win two titles at MTV EMAs and most awarded group this year.

South Korean supergroup SEVENTEEN won big at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop act in the awards’ history to take home Best New and Best Push.

SEVENTEEN celebrate two big wins at MTV EMAs 2022

At the awards ceremony at PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany on November 13, SEVENTEEN thanked their fans CARATs upon being awarded Best New saying, “It feels like we’re reaching somewhere new everyday, places we never imagined we’d be. We thank everyone who helped us on the way.” Their second win of the night, Best Push, followed shortly, rendering it the most awarded group this year.

Adding to an already unforgettable year for @pledis_17, they just took home Best New at the 2022 #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/o8S5Oko0vc — MTV (@MTV) November 13, 2022

Earlier this year, SEVENTEEN received their very first American Music Awards nod for Favorite K-pop Artist. The 13-piece act also walked away with their first Moon Person at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, as their performance of “Rock with you” featured in the December 2021 Global PUSH Artist campaign was named PUSH Performance of the Year.

SEVENTEEN made their return to the concert stage in June this year with their world tour ‘BE THE SUN’. After 19 shows in North America and Southeast Asia, the performance powerhouse is gearing up for their Dome Tour in Japan across Osaka, Tokyo and Aichi through November and December.

