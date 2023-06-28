comscore
Udaipur’s infamous Kanhaiya Lal murder case to get cinematic adaptation?

Udaipur's infamous Kanhaiya Lal murder case may inspire a film adaptation, bringing the real-life crime story to the silver screen.

By Jiya Chulet -

Exactly one year after the incident that sent shockwaves across the nation, the gruesome murder of a tailor in Udaipur is set to receive a cinematic adaptation. The incident, which involved two men posing as customers entering the tailor's shop and beheading him in broad daylight, allegedly for his support towards a controversial BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma.

According to news agency ANI, the film based on the incident is currently in its initial stages. The makers have initiated discussions with the family members of the victim and are in the process of finalizing the project. The Mumbai-based company named Jani Firefox has expressed interest in producing the film.

Yash, the son of the deceased tailor Kanhaiya Lal, revealed that he had been approached by director Amit Jani from Jani Firefox, who informed him about their intentions to make a movie based on his father's murder case. Yash further shared that the potential title for the film could be 'Udaipur Files.' After discussing the matter with his family, they unanimously agreed to support the project.

However, it is worth mentioning here that the makers have not made any official announcement regarding the same, as of now.

