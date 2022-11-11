After Extraction, Randeep Hooda is all set to mark his second collaboration with Netflix, starring in CAT – a gripping tale of brotherhood and espionage. The streaming giant announced Friday that the revenge drama is set to arrive on December 9.

Netflix announced the date of premiere for the upcoming crime thriller series on social media. “We’ve got some purrrrr-fect news!,” the post read. “Watch Randeep Hooda as Gurnam in CAT - a gripping tale of brotherhood, espionage and more, releasing on 9th Dec only on Netflix.”

CAT is directed by showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua and co-directed by Rupinder Chahal and Anutej Singh. About an innocent man, CAT is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands. He is thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops, and political powers. Randeep will play the leading role of Gurnam in this revenge drama series that is produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment.

After giving us films like Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan as a writer, Balwinder Singh Janjua has shifted gears with his latest directorial venture. Following the completion of Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, a social comedy film with RanWdeep, the duo partnered up again to bring forth stories from the underbelly of Punjab. Having grown up during a tumultuous period and being a witness to the surge of drug trafficking in the early 2000s, Balwinder has always wanted to showcase this timeframe, and with CAT he does just that.

