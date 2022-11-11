Hema Malini performed a “Radha Ras Bhari” dance in Mathura on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Bollywood’s ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini, who is a trained Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dancer, performed at Raas Mahotsav on Kartik Purnima.

The veteran actress took to social media to share a slew of pictures of herself decked up in a stunning ethnic look, wearing heavy lehenga and jewelry. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Hema shared photos from her stage performance, where she was seen dancing with an artist dressed as Lord Krishna.

Photos from the programme Radha Ras Bihari on the 9th evening pic.twitter.com/CWJyUXsPSK — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 10, 2022

“The programme mesmerised both the artistes and the audience,” Hema wrote in a following tweet. “We were all under a magical spell of the Sutradar– the Lord himself – Krishn ji (Lord Krishna), who seems to have been with us throughout the performance. Jai Shri Krishna! Radhe Radhe!”

Jai Shri Krishna! Radhe Radhe!???????? pic.twitter.com/JHYvxQzA19 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 10, 2022

The entire Group of Natyavihar artistes against the beautiful background pic.twitter.com/GRPumBl5XV — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 10, 2022

The Sholay actress is a trained Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dancer. The Padma Shri awardee had also given dance performances during the Raas Mahatsov earlier in 2015 and 2018. Hema is best known for her work in iconic films like Dream Girl, Sholay, Sapno Ka Saudagar, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Satte Pe Satta among others.

