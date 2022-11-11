The veteran producer has a slew of interesting films lined up during this year and the next.

With a list of powerful films lined up, 2022 seems to be a really eventful and exciting year for the veteran producer, Anand Pandit, and his production company Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. The veteran producer, who bought the nationwide distribution rights of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, Doctor G, is thrilled with the film's resounding critical and commercial success.

After Doctor G and Thank God, producer Anand Pandit has a slate of several films releasing in 2022-2023

“So many people are connecting with Ayushmann's journey as a reluctant male gynecologist who discovers his purpose during the course of his rather amusing journey,” he said. The Anubhuti Kashyap directorial also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. He is also saw the release of his co-production, Thank God, released on October 25. The Indra Kumar directorial stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Another big box office success he tasted this year was with his Gujarati production Fakt Mahilao Maate. The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer was directed by debutant Jay Bodas and received a rousing response in the Gujarat and Saurashtra territories. The movie, released on August 19 had a huge opening at the box office in the very first week itself. The women-led, social comedy has Yash Soni and Deeksha Joshi in lead roles.

“This year has also been exciting for me as I got to work once again with Amitabh Bachchan in Fakt Mahilao Maate and the film turned out to be a blockbuster. I am happy that it succeeded in bringing families back to the theatres,” said Pandit. “The industry needs fresh, young voices and talent and I am happy to introduce them to the audience,” said the producer who is also in the middle of a hectic shoot of the biopic, Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

Based on VD Savarkar, the movie is directed by Randeep Hooda, in his debut directorial venture. Randeep also plays the titular role in the film. Production for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which is based on freedom fighter VD Savarkar, has already begun. The film will be shot in Maharashtra and London.

Pushkar Jog and Sonalee Kulkarni starrer Victoria, a Marathi-horror film, will be Pandit’s fourth release this year and will hit the big screen in December. The big-budget movie is directed by debutant directors Jeet Ashok and Virajas Kulkarni and is produced by Anand Pandit, Rupa Pandit, and Pushkar Jog. It has been shot in Scotland and has been trending on social media ever since its announcement.

Anand Pandit Motion Pictures has also joined hands with Legend Studios to produce the film, Bal Shivaji, directed by National Award-winning director, Ravindra Jadhav. It focuses on the childhood and adolescent period (12 to 16 years) of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Eros International, Ravi Jadhav Films, and Legend Studios are backing the film.

The next regional project on his slate is Baap Manus, a Marathi drama that will be co-produced by Pandit, Pushkar Jog’s Goosebumps Entertainment, Vaishal Shah, and Rahul V Dubey. It will be shot in London, is being directed by Yogesh Phulpagar, and stars Pushkar Jog, Anusha Dandekar, Kushal Badrike, Shubhangi Gokhale, and child actor Keya Ingle. "After the pandemic-induced inertia, I am looking forward to once again entertaining the audience on the big screen," concludes Pandit.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana believes Doctor G is more tough than Vicky Donor; here’s why

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.