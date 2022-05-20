comscore

Cannes 2022: R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect gets a deafening 10-minute long roar from world cinema’s best minds

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The D-Day is here! R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was India’s official selection for its world premiere at the 75th edition of coveted Cannes Film Festival. Held during the prime time of 9 PM at the prestigious Palais des Festivals, R Madhavan and the ISRO genius and space scientist, Nambi Narayanan, walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival amidst much hysteria.

And it’s no surprise that the film instantaneously had the audience on the edge of their seats. Such a grand world premiere it was that Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Top Gun: Maverick became the most talked-about films at the festival! That’s not all! The biographical drama, based on the life and times of Nambi Narayanan, was received with a deafening standing ovation from the full-house at Palais des Festivals for ten whole minutes! Everyone from the minister Anurag Thakur to the musical legend A. R. Rahman were left standing in awe of the film, trying to hold on to every bit of the film.

Responding to the great reception the film received at Cannes Film Festival, actor-turned-director R Madhavan, said, “I’m overwhelmed and exhilarated. It’s a surreal moment for all of us at Team Rocketry! Humbled and grateful By God’s grace.Thank you for all your love and support.” Now to prepare for the release on July 1st.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect marks R Madhavan’s directorial debut. Staged on a mammoth scale, the film has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia, and Serbia. With a powerful ensemble star cast comprising of acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. The film will be released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, on 1st July 2022.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures, and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: R Madhavan dons all-black suit by Manish Malhotra on the red carpet as his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect creates hysteric frenzy

